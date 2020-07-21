All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue

7711 East Portofino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7711 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Upgraded Monaco 1 Bedroom Condo. Granite Kitchen Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove. Crown Molding, Granite Fireplace, Floor to Ceiling Beveled Mirrors in Dining room, Ceiling Fan, Custom Lighting, Carpeting and 18' Tile Flooring. Cozy Fireplace & Media Niche in Living Room. Stretch out in the Extra Large Bedroom (approx. 14.25' x 11.5') with Master Bath that includes Double Sink Vanity, Large Tub/Shower Combo plus a Huge Walk-In Closet. Balcony located off of living room with plenty of room for your own BBQ, Table and Chairs. This condo is privately located, too. Convenient Inside Laundry Area INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER. 2 Car Attached Tandem Garage is Extra Long with Room for 2 Cars and then some. Monaco amenities include a Resort Style Pool and Pool Area, Clubhouse, BBQs, Weight Room, 3 Spas, and Tennis Courts. Conveniently located close by all kinds of Shopping, Theaters, Restaurants, Canyon Rim Elementary & Park, 91 Freeway, 241 Toll Road, Library and Savi Ranch Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue have any available units?
7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue have?
Some of 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue offers parking.
Does 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue has a pool.
Does 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnaheim 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles