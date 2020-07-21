7711 E PORTOFINO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Upgraded Monaco 1 Bedroom Condo. Granite Kitchen Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove. Crown Molding, Granite Fireplace, Floor to Ceiling Beveled Mirrors in Dining room, Ceiling Fan, Custom Lighting, Carpeting and 18' Tile Flooring. Cozy Fireplace & Media Niche in Living Room. Stretch out in the Extra Large Bedroom (approx. 14.25' x 11.5') with Master Bath that includes Double Sink Vanity, Large Tub/Shower Combo plus a Huge Walk-In Closet. Balcony located off of living room with plenty of room for your own BBQ, Table and Chairs. This condo is privately located, too. Convenient Inside Laundry Area INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER. 2 Car Attached Tandem Garage is Extra Long with Room for 2 Cars and then some. Monaco amenities include a Resort Style Pool and Pool Area, Clubhouse, BBQs, Weight Room, 3 Spas, and Tennis Courts. Conveniently located close by all kinds of Shopping, Theaters, Restaurants, Canyon Rim Elementary & Park, 91 Freeway, 241 Toll Road, Library and Savi Ranch Shopping.