Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7141 E Scenic Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7141 E Scenic Cir

7141 E Scenic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7141 E Scenic Circle, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Resort Style Living Everyday - Property Id: 99061

Unobstructed PRICLESS VIEW City Lights, Mountains, Reflective Body of Water. Breathtaking panoramic views of the rolling hills of Anaheim Hills with SUNSET views of Orange County all while overlooking the Walnut Canyon Reservoir. Every day will feel like RESORT style living.

This house features a desirable open floor plan with lots of oversized windows & sky lights to provide natural light. Located in Lake Summit community w/ community pool & tennis court. Lots of great walking trails nearby. Conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, parks & freeway.

4 bd, a master suite lower main level.
3 bds on 2nd floor, with one bedroom equipped with a Murphy bed
2 & 1/2 baths

Custom built cabinets in Kitchen, slide out drawers, extra storage and easy accesses to storage.

Newly remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, dual panned windows, fresh interior paint, Air conditioner and Heater less than one year old. Lots of storage spaces. Low maintenance.
Owner may consider pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99061
Property Id 99061

(RLNE4688355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7141 E Scenic Cir have any available units?
7141 E Scenic Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7141 E Scenic Cir have?
Some of 7141 E Scenic Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7141 E Scenic Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7141 E Scenic Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7141 E Scenic Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7141 E Scenic Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7141 E Scenic Cir offer parking?
No, 7141 E Scenic Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7141 E Scenic Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7141 E Scenic Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7141 E Scenic Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7141 E Scenic Cir has a pool.
Does 7141 E Scenic Cir have accessible units?
No, 7141 E Scenic Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7141 E Scenic Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7141 E Scenic Cir has units with dishwashers.
