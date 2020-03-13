7141 E Scenic Cir

Amenities

Unobstructed PRICLESS VIEW City Lights, Mountains, Reflective Body of Water. Breathtaking panoramic views of the rolling hills of Anaheim Hills with SUNSET views of Orange County all while overlooking the Walnut Canyon Reservoir. Every day will feel like RESORT style living.



This house features a desirable open floor plan with lots of oversized windows & sky lights to provide natural light. Located in Lake Summit community w/ community pool & tennis court. Lots of great walking trails nearby. Conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, parks & freeway.



4 bd, a master suite lower main level.

3 bds on 2nd floor, with one bedroom equipped with a Murphy bed

2 & 1/2 baths



Custom built cabinets in Kitchen, slide out drawers, extra storage and easy accesses to storage.



Newly remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, dual panned windows, fresh interior paint, Air conditioner and Heater less than one year old. Lots of storage spaces. Low maintenance.

Owner may consider pet.

