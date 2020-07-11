All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:43 AM

7006 Country Club Lane

7006 East Country Club Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7006 East Country Club Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Ride bikes or walk to the #1 rated beach in the world right here on Coronado Island. Come back and shower in the outside shower and step into the jacuzzi and slide into the pool or watch your kids or grandkids go round and round. Turn up the rock speakers to your tunes and relax. Go into the pool house and take a steam or push the flatscreen out to poolhouse front door and watch your favorite programs outside.
Evenings are enchanting in front of the wood burning fireplace outside and grilling as well.
Enjoy paradise in Coronado!
puoutsidefireplaceand

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Country Club Lane have any available units?
7006 Country Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 7006 Country Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Country Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Country Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Country Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7006 Country Club Lane offer parking?
No, 7006 Country Club Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7006 Country Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Country Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Country Club Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7006 Country Club Lane has a pool.
Does 7006 Country Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 7006 Country Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Country Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 Country Club Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7006 Country Club Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7006 Country Club Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
