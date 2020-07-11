7006 Country Club Lane

Amenities

pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Ride bikes or walk to the #1 rated beach in the world right here on Coronado Island. Come back and shower in the outside shower and step into the jacuzzi and slide into the pool or watch your kids or grandkids go round and round. Turn up the rock speakers to your tunes and relax. Go into the pool house and take a steam or push the flatscreen out to poolhouse front door and watch your favorite programs outside.

Evenings are enchanting in front of the wood burning fireplace outside and grilling as well.

Enjoy paradise in Coronado!

