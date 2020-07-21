6033 E Morningview Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Embassy Point end unit two story view condo, greenbelt, culdesac. One bedroom down and 3/4 bath; two masters up. Beautiful city lights view. Laminate and tile flooring, and one year new bedroom carpeting. Kitchen remodeled with newer SS appliances, granite counters, eating bar and breakfast nook. Two car garage with direct access. Great location. Community pool. Non smokers, renters insurance required. Tenant to provide credit report, proof of income, and separate application for each occupant 18 years and over. Showings arranged through listing agent with current cooperative tenant.