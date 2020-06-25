All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated August 17 2019 at 2:38 AM

5871 East Camino Manzano

5871 East Camino Manzano · No Longer Available
Location

5871 East Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home. Additional features include ground floor bedroom and bathroom, 2 attached garage, remodeled kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite counter tops, extensive recessed lighting, crown moldings, huge master bedroom with fireplace, retreat and walk in closet, jacuzzi bathtub in master bath, plantation shutters and built in cabinetry. Available immediately. One small pet will be considered. Owner pays for solar system, gardener and HOA fees. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have any available units?
5871 East Camino Manzano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5871 East Camino Manzano have?
Some of 5871 East Camino Manzano's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5871 East Camino Manzano currently offering any rent specials?
5871 East Camino Manzano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5871 East Camino Manzano pet-friendly?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano is pet friendly.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano offer parking?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano offers parking.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5871 East Camino Manzano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have a pool?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano has a pool.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have accessible units?
No, 5871 East Camino Manzano does not have accessible units.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano has units with dishwashers.
