5871 East Camino Manzano

This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home. Additional features include ground floor bedroom and bathroom, 2 attached garage, remodeled kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite counter tops, extensive recessed lighting, crown moldings, huge master bedroom with fireplace, retreat and walk in closet, jacuzzi bathtub in master bath, plantation shutters and built in cabinetry. Available immediately. One small pet will be considered. Owner pays for solar system, gardener and HOA fees. No smoking.