323 W. Summerfield Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful, Newly Renovated Town Home for Rent in Anaheim! - This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story town home is located in a desirable community, complete with a pool and spa. There is new laminate flooring throughout the unit, as well as a fireplace to cozy up to during the winter months. Walking into the town home, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light, and an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining or spending time with the family. This town home is an end unit that gets plenty of light and spread over 1622 sq.ft. There is central AC and an attached 2 car garage. This unit is conveniently located close to the 5, 22, and 57 freeways as well as Disneyland, Honda Center, and the Angels Stadium. Pets okay, upon approval.



DRE #01197438



(RLNE4997893)