All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 323 W. Summerfield Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
323 W. Summerfield Circle
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:16 AM

323 W. Summerfield Circle

323 West Summerfield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

323 West Summerfield Circle, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful, Newly Renovated Town Home for Rent in Anaheim! - This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story town home is located in a desirable community, complete with a pool and spa. There is new laminate flooring throughout the unit, as well as a fireplace to cozy up to during the winter months. Walking into the town home, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light, and an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining or spending time with the family. This town home is an end unit that gets plenty of light and spread over 1622 sq.ft. There is central AC and an attached 2 car garage. This unit is conveniently located close to the 5, 22, and 57 freeways as well as Disneyland, Honda Center, and the Angels Stadium. Pets okay, upon approval.

DRE #01197438

(RLNE4997893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 W. Summerfield Circle have any available units?
323 W. Summerfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 W. Summerfield Circle have?
Some of 323 W. Summerfield Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 W. Summerfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
323 W. Summerfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 W. Summerfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 W. Summerfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 323 W. Summerfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 323 W. Summerfield Circle offers parking.
Does 323 W. Summerfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 W. Summerfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 W. Summerfield Circle have a pool?
Yes, 323 W. Summerfield Circle has a pool.
Does 323 W. Summerfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 323 W. Summerfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 323 W. Summerfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 W. Summerfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles