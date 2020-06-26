2335 S Cutty Way #74

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Great 3bd 2.5ba Townhome in Anaheim - Check out this great 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hRf7sBn3szN



Call this great two story townhome located in the highly desirable SmokeTree Community home!!! Enjoy the living room with a fireplace. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs, including the HUGE Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceilings, en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 Car Attached Garage with washer/dryer hook ups. This unit has Central A/C and Heat along with a private patio. Association amenities include: Community Pool, Spa, two Tennis Courts, tranquil walk ways and plenty of guest parking throughout. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!



Sorry NO PETS.



For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For showings please register on our website or contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4976924)