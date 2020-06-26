All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

2335 S Cutty Way #74

2335 South Cutty Way · No Longer Available
Location

2335 South Cutty Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Great 3bd 2.5ba Townhome in Anaheim - Check out this great 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hRf7sBn3szN

Call this great two story townhome located in the highly desirable SmokeTree Community home!!! Enjoy the living room with a fireplace. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs, including the HUGE Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceilings, en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 Car Attached Garage with washer/dryer hook ups. This unit has Central A/C and Heat along with a private patio. Association amenities include: Community Pool, Spa, two Tennis Courts, tranquil walk ways and plenty of guest parking throughout. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!

Sorry NO PETS.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For showings please register on our website or contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4976924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 S Cutty Way #74 have any available units?
2335 S Cutty Way #74 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 S Cutty Way #74 have?
Some of 2335 S Cutty Way #74's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 S Cutty Way #74 currently offering any rent specials?
2335 S Cutty Way #74 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 S Cutty Way #74 pet-friendly?
No, 2335 S Cutty Way #74 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2335 S Cutty Way #74 offer parking?
Yes, 2335 S Cutty Way #74 offers parking.
Does 2335 S Cutty Way #74 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 S Cutty Way #74 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 S Cutty Way #74 have a pool?
Yes, 2335 S Cutty Way #74 has a pool.
Does 2335 S Cutty Way #74 have accessible units?
No, 2335 S Cutty Way #74 does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 S Cutty Way #74 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 S Cutty Way #74 does not have units with dishwashers.
