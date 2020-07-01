All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 212 N Plantation Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
212 N Plantation Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

212 N Plantation Pl

212 North Plantation Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

212 North Plantation Place, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 BED / 2.5 BATH on a cul-de-sac and walking distance to the local elementary school. This house is a must see (proper social distancing will be practiced)! Wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with new quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash and all new appliances (gas range, electric wall oven, dishwasher and built in microwave). Dining area with fireplace off the kitchen. Guest bath between the dining area and the garage. Large living room with a second fireplace, new recessed lighting and a great view of the back yard can be accessed from the dining area and the entry way. Large linen closet off the hallway. Master bedroom has all brand new fixtures. Hall bathroom has also been updated. Three additional bedrooms off the hallway. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Custom white 2" plantation style blinds throughout (installed after photos were taken). Central AC & heat. Open back yard ready for kids to run or a back yard party. Washer/dryer hook ups off in the attached 2 car garage with opener. Gardner included with the rent.

(RLNE5665972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 N Plantation Pl have any available units?
212 N Plantation Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 N Plantation Pl have?
Some of 212 N Plantation Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 N Plantation Pl currently offering any rent specials?
212 N Plantation Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N Plantation Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 N Plantation Pl is pet friendly.
Does 212 N Plantation Pl offer parking?
Yes, 212 N Plantation Pl offers parking.
Does 212 N Plantation Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N Plantation Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N Plantation Pl have a pool?
No, 212 N Plantation Pl does not have a pool.
Does 212 N Plantation Pl have accessible units?
No, 212 N Plantation Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N Plantation Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 N Plantation Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnaheim 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles