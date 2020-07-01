212 N Plantation Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BED / 2.5 BATH on a cul-de-sac and walking distance to the local elementary school. This house is a must see (proper social distancing will be practiced)! Wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with new quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash and all new appliances (gas range, electric wall oven, dishwasher and built in microwave). Dining area with fireplace off the kitchen. Guest bath between the dining area and the garage. Large living room with a second fireplace, new recessed lighting and a great view of the back yard can be accessed from the dining area and the entry way. Large linen closet off the hallway. Master bedroom has all brand new fixtures. Hall bathroom has also been updated. Three additional bedrooms off the hallway. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Custom white 2" plantation style blinds throughout (installed after photos were taken). Central AC & heat. Open back yard ready for kids to run or a back yard party. Washer/dryer hook ups off in the attached 2 car garage with opener. Gardner included with the rent.



(RLNE5665972)