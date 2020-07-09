All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 208 Wilken Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
208 Wilken Way
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

208 Wilken Way

208 West Wilken Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 West Wilken Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Rarely Available 3 bed, 1.5 bath with a One Car Garage! - This beautiful Home located in Anaheim has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths and comes with 1 car garage and lots of driveway parking. The spacious living room has direct access to the large and spacious backyard. The Galley styled Kitchen comes with newly installed flooring with beautiful granite counters. The three large bedrooms comes with spacious closet space and lots of windows to let the sunshine in. The Master half bathroom only includes a sink and a toilet. The main bathroom located in the hallway has a full bath and shower. The Laundry hookups located in the garage. Make this your home today! No smoking

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1957
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet, Tile, Vinyl
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Wilken Way have any available units?
208 Wilken Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Wilken Way have?
Some of 208 Wilken Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Wilken Way currently offering any rent specials?
208 Wilken Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Wilken Way pet-friendly?
No, 208 Wilken Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 208 Wilken Way offer parking?
Yes, 208 Wilken Way offers parking.
Does 208 Wilken Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Wilken Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Wilken Way have a pool?
No, 208 Wilken Way does not have a pool.
Does 208 Wilken Way have accessible units?
No, 208 Wilken Way does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Wilken Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Wilken Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles