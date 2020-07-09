208 Wilken Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Rarely Available 3 bed, 1.5 bath with a One Car Garage! - This beautiful Home located in Anaheim has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths and comes with 1 car garage and lots of driveway parking. The spacious living room has direct access to the large and spacious backyard. The Galley styled Kitchen comes with newly installed flooring with beautiful granite counters. The three large bedrooms comes with spacious closet space and lots of windows to let the sunshine in. The Master half bathroom only includes a sink and a toilet. The main bathroom located in the hallway has a full bath and shower. The Laundry hookups located in the garage. Make this your home today! No smoking



Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built: 1957

Utilities Included: None

Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage

Flooring: Carpet, Tile, Vinyl

Yard: Front and Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



No Pets Allowed



