208 Wilken Way

Amenities
Rarely Available 3 bed, 1.5 bath with a One Car Garage! - This beautiful Home located in Anaheim has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths and comes with 1 car garage and lots of driveway parking. The spacious living room has direct access to the large and spacious backyard. The Galley styled Kitchen comes with newly installed flooring with beautiful granite counters. The three large bedrooms comes with spacious closet space and lots of windows to let the sunshine in. The Master half bathroom only includes a sink and a toilet. The main bathroom located in the hallway has a full bath and shower. The Laundry hookups located in the garage. Make this your home today! No smoking
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1957
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet, Tile, Vinyl
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5788563)