199 S Woodrose Court

Single family corner lot property in Anaheim Hills. Come in the front door and enjoy the spacious living room with a fireplace. Adjacent is the formal dining room that can access the back yard through the sliding doors. Step into the kitchen that includes a double oven, microwave, breakfast bar counter area with plenty of space and storage for cooking, entertaining and serving. The family room is large and includes another fireplace. There is a half bathroom on this level and additional storage closets. Walk into the back yard and enjoy the large covered patio area in a private, maturely landscaped paradise. Back inside we walk upstairs to four bedrooms, including the master suite that accesses a balcony to enjoy the view of the neighborhood and the hills to the North. The master bathroom has separate vanities and a spa tub & shower in between. The other bedrooms have access to a full bathroom. The property includes a 3 car garage, central A/C, recessed lighting and separate laundry room. This is a peaceful setting for rental living. Come check it out and you will enjoy all this lovely property offers.