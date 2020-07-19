All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

199 S Woodrose Court

199 South Woodrose Court · No Longer Available
Location

199 South Woodrose Court, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Single family corner lot property in Anaheim Hills. Come in the front door and enjoy the spacious living room with a fireplace. Adjacent is the formal dining room that can access the back yard through the sliding doors. Step into the kitchen that includes a double oven, microwave, breakfast bar counter area with plenty of space and storage for cooking, entertaining and serving. The family room is large and includes another fireplace. There is a half bathroom on this level and additional storage closets. Walk into the back yard and enjoy the large covered patio area in a private, maturely landscaped paradise. Back inside we walk upstairs to four bedrooms, including the master suite that accesses a balcony to enjoy the view of the neighborhood and the hills to the North. The master bathroom has separate vanities and a spa tub & shower in between. The other bedrooms have access to a full bathroom. The property includes a 3 car garage, central A/C, recessed lighting and separate laundry room. This is a peaceful setting for rental living. Come check it out and you will enjoy all this lovely property offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 S Woodrose Court have any available units?
199 S Woodrose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 S Woodrose Court have?
Some of 199 S Woodrose Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 S Woodrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
199 S Woodrose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 S Woodrose Court pet-friendly?
No, 199 S Woodrose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 199 S Woodrose Court offer parking?
Yes, 199 S Woodrose Court offers parking.
Does 199 S Woodrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 S Woodrose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 S Woodrose Court have a pool?
No, 199 S Woodrose Court does not have a pool.
Does 199 S Woodrose Court have accessible units?
No, 199 S Woodrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 199 S Woodrose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 S Woodrose Court has units with dishwashers.
