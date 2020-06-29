All apartments in Anaheim
1830 E Turin Avenue

1830 East Turin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1830 East Turin Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Upgraded rental Property. Lrg Fam. Rm with wood flooring, new paint & fireplace. Lrg Kitchen, (breakfast bar, new stainless steel dishwasher, like new cabinets & fridge w/ice maker & water dispenser) overlooks backyard and opens to 2nd fam. rm.. Storage cabinets & shelves and coat closet in hallway. 3 bdrms with new paint, carpet, window treatments and ceiling fans; 2 bdrms have upgraded closet organizers. Both baths remodeled w/cultured marble counter tops & shower & tub surround. Lrg yard with covered patio and shed. 2 car garage w/auto door opener, storage cabinets, & 50 amp receptacle for welder/vehicle charging. Auto-sprinklers back and front, motion detector lights, central air/heat. Near Boysen Park (24.5 acre park-has permanently grounded U.S. Navy Cougar jet airplane, circa 1954). Adjacent to park is Anaheim Tennis Center w/12 lighted courts open to public. Other amenities: softball/baseball fields, open play areas, children’s play areas, BBQs, volleyball ct., football/soccer area & restrooms. Near shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Commuter friendly to 5, 57, & 91 frwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

