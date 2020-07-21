All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

1718 N Oak Knoll Drive

1718 N Oak Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1718 N Oak Knoll Dr, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo in the desirable Windwood community. Property features modern hardwood floors throughout, New kitchen with high quality finishes, white shaker cabinets and soft-close cabinetry. Recessed lighting, separate laundry room, gas tank-less water heater. Walk-in closet in master bedroom and energy efficient HVAC system. Private patio, Private 1 Car garage and an additional assigned parking space. Community pools and lush greenbelts. Close to shopping, freeways, and restaurants. Located in the PYLUSD school district. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive have any available units?
1718 N Oak Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive have?
Some of 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 N Oak Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive has a pool.
Does 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 N Oak Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
