1718 N Oak Knoll Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo in the desirable Windwood community. Property features modern hardwood floors throughout, New kitchen with high quality finishes, white shaker cabinets and soft-close cabinetry. Recessed lighting, separate laundry room, gas tank-less water heater. Walk-in closet in master bedroom and energy efficient HVAC system. Private patio, Private 1 Car garage and an additional assigned parking space. Community pools and lush greenbelts. Close to shopping, freeways, and restaurants. Located in the PYLUSD school district. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included.