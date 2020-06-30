1703 W Del Prado Street

Amenities
Beautiful, Elegance, Gorgeous and very spacious FULLY FURNISHED. This is definitely a rare find! This home has everything you need to comfortably live in, all you need is to bring your luggage! This is just 2 years old almost new house by Van Daele and includes all the furniture you see in the pictures! Almost new, beautiful, highly upgraded 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with a bonus room. One bedroom downstairs with own bathroom. Enclosed California room (250 SqFt not include in living space) includes fireplace and entertainment features for your outdoor/indoor living. Granite counter top through-out. Dream kitchen with large wrap-around islands, stainless steel appliances. Very open concept layout with 9 feet high ceiling. Home with complete hardscape front and back. Front with brick paver walk way, back yard with plantation and paver to complete landscape. No-outlet street and small community of 8 homes - Ideal for families. Tenant pay Utility (Elec & Water). Internet paid by landlord.