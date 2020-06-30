1703 W Del Prado Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful, Elegance, Gorgeous and very spacious FULLY FURNISHED. This is definitely a rare find! This home has everything you need to comfortably live in, all you need is to bring your luggage! This is just 2 years old almost new house by Van Daele and includes all the furniture you see in the pictures! Almost new, beautiful, highly upgraded 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with a bonus room. One bedroom downstairs with own bathroom. Enclosed California room (250 SqFt not include in living space) includes fireplace and entertainment features for your outdoor/indoor living. Granite counter top through-out. Dream kitchen with large wrap-around islands, stainless steel appliances. Very open concept layout with 9 feet high ceiling. Home with complete hardscape front and back. Front with brick paver walk way, back yard with plantation and paver to complete landscape. No-outlet street and small community of 8 homes - Ideal for families. Tenant pay Utility (Elec & Water). Internet paid by landlord.