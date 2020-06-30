All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:08 PM

1703 W Del Prado Street

1703 W Del Prado St · No Longer Available
Location

1703 W Del Prado St, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful, Elegance, Gorgeous and very spacious FULLY FURNISHED. This is definitely a rare find! This home has everything you need to comfortably live in, all you need is to bring your luggage! This is just 2 years old almost new house by Van Daele and includes all the furniture you see in the pictures! Almost new, beautiful, highly upgraded 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with a bonus room. One bedroom downstairs with own bathroom. Enclosed California room (250 SqFt not include in living space) includes fireplace and entertainment features for your outdoor/indoor living. Granite counter top through-out. Dream kitchen with large wrap-around islands, stainless steel appliances. Very open concept layout with 9 feet high ceiling. Home with complete hardscape front and back. Front with brick paver walk way, back yard with plantation and paver to complete landscape. No-outlet street and small community of 8 homes - Ideal for families. Tenant pay Utility (Elec & Water). Internet paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 W Del Prado Street have any available units?
1703 W Del Prado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 W Del Prado Street have?
Some of 1703 W Del Prado Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 W Del Prado Street currently offering any rent specials?
1703 W Del Prado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 W Del Prado Street pet-friendly?
No, 1703 W Del Prado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1703 W Del Prado Street offer parking?
Yes, 1703 W Del Prado Street offers parking.
Does 1703 W Del Prado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 W Del Prado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 W Del Prado Street have a pool?
No, 1703 W Del Prado Street does not have a pool.
Does 1703 W Del Prado Street have accessible units?
No, 1703 W Del Prado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 W Del Prado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 W Del Prado Street has units with dishwashers.

