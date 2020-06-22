1649 E Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system garage

You have to see this amazing unfurnished, newer condo built in 2015 in this quiet, close knit community in South East Anaheim. Spacious three bedrooms, three and a half baths, great room floor plan, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, designer color walls throughout and other well appointed upgrades. Spacious kitchen island, beautiful contemporary ceiling fans, plush carpet and twelve inch pavers throughout and air conditioning. A spacious two car attached garage with close proximity to UCI Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Orange County & Kaiser Health Pavilion, as well as shops, restaurants, and 57 and 91 freeways. Schools are Lincoln Elementary, Sycamore Junior High and Anaheim High. High technology Vivint alarm system is provided for first year. Available now unfurnished.