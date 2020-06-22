All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019

1649 E Lincoln Avenue

1649 E Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1649 E Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
You have to see this amazing unfurnished, newer condo built in 2015 in this quiet, close knit community in South East Anaheim. Spacious three bedrooms, three and a half baths, great room floor plan, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, designer color walls throughout and other well appointed upgrades. Spacious kitchen island, beautiful contemporary ceiling fans, plush carpet and twelve inch pavers throughout and air conditioning. A spacious two car attached garage with close proximity to UCI Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Orange County & Kaiser Health Pavilion, as well as shops, restaurants, and 57 and 91 freeways. Schools are Lincoln Elementary, Sycamore Junior High and Anaheim High. High technology Vivint alarm system is provided for first year. Available now unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

