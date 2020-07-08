All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1631 West Pampas Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1631 West Pampas Lane

1631 West Pampas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1631 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Experience Exceptional Living

Pampas Lane Apartments offers upgraded studios, one, and two bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. You will enjoy amenities such as our pool, BBQ area, and onsite laundry. Residents take advantage of the peaceful picturesque landscaping and beautifully maintained grounds that surrounds this community and the convenience of its location. Pampas Lane is just minutes to freeway access, major amusement parks, and within walking distance to dining and shopping locations. Every apartment in our gated community has a private balcony or patio and assigned parking.

Rental Features:
Spacious Closet
Plenty of Storage
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Balcony or Patio
Air Conditioner
Heater
Ceiling Fans
Cable Ready
Sparking Pool
Two BBQ's
Assigned Parking

For More Information Please email:

info@pampas.papinc.com
Jennifer Sandoval
1631 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA. 92802

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/anaheim-ca?lid=12658030

(RLNE5202082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 West Pampas Lane have any available units?
1631 West Pampas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 West Pampas Lane have?
Some of 1631 West Pampas Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 West Pampas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1631 West Pampas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 West Pampas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 West Pampas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1631 West Pampas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1631 West Pampas Lane offers parking.
Does 1631 West Pampas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 West Pampas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 West Pampas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1631 West Pampas Lane has a pool.
Does 1631 West Pampas Lane have accessible units?
No, 1631 West Pampas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 West Pampas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 West Pampas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

