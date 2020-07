Amenities

garage gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 3-bath home with a huge master bedroom and 3 car garage. Drive through garage provides additional parking space in the large back yard. Light and bright property move in ready. Close to the heart of Orange County with only a few minutes’ drive to Angel Stadium, Honda Center and Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center for daily commuters. Grocery stores, In N Out, Benihana, membership gym, Main Place Mall all a short commute away. Don’t miss out!!!