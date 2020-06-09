All apartments in Anaheim
119 S Dale Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

119 S Dale Avenue

119 South Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

119 South Dale Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community Dale Villas, MODEL C, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with many great features. Spacious master bedroom. Two-car garage with direct home access. Gourmet Kitchen with granite slab countertops with 4 "backsplash. Contemporary cabinetry with concealed hinges, adjustable shelves, and brushed chrome pulls/knobs. Dual compartment stainless steel sink with Moen pull-out spray faucet. Surrounding Lifestyle with Access to great award-winning schools. Easy access to attractions such as Disneyland, Anaheim Convention Center, Knott's Berry Farm, Angel Stadium and Honda Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Dale Avenue have any available units?
119 S Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 119 S Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Dale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 119 S Dale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 119 S Dale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 119 S Dale Avenue offers parking.
Does 119 S Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Dale Avenue have a pool?
No, 119 S Dale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 119 S Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 S Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 S Dale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 S Dale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 S Dale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
