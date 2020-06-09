119 S Dale Avenue

Amenities

Gated Community Dale Villas, MODEL C, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with many great features. Spacious master bedroom. Two-car garage with direct home access. Gourmet Kitchen with granite slab countertops with 4 "backsplash. Contemporary cabinetry with concealed hinges, adjustable shelves, and brushed chrome pulls/knobs. Dual compartment stainless steel sink with Moen pull-out spray faucet. Surrounding Lifestyle with Access to great award-winning schools. Easy access to attractions such as Disneyland, Anaheim Convention Center, Knott's Berry Farm, Angel Stadium and Honda Center.