287 W Woodbury Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean, clean, clean. Fresh paint, new central air, entertainment home with a huge rear landscaped yard with covered patio and shady oak tree. Updated kitchen and a lot of tile and granite everywher. Everyone who see this home wants to stay.