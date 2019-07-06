All apartments in Altadena
287 W Woodbury Road
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

287 W Woodbury Road

287 West Woodbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

287 West Woodbury Road, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, clean, clean. Fresh paint, new central air, entertainment home with a huge rear landscaped yard with covered patio and shady oak tree. Updated kitchen and a lot of tile and granite everywher. Everyone who see this home wants to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 W Woodbury Road have any available units?
287 W Woodbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 287 W Woodbury Road have?
Some of 287 W Woodbury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 W Woodbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
287 W Woodbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 W Woodbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 287 W Woodbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 287 W Woodbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 287 W Woodbury Road offers parking.
Does 287 W Woodbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 W Woodbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 W Woodbury Road have a pool?
No, 287 W Woodbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 287 W Woodbury Road have accessible units?
No, 287 W Woodbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 287 W Woodbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 W Woodbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 W Woodbury Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 287 W Woodbury Road has units with air conditioning.
