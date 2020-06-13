141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA
"In Altadena, I have found those qualities that make life worth living." - Zane Grey
Once home to the famed novelist Zane Grey, Altadena still retains much of its rural charm and character. Although it's technically part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, this place, with a population of less than 43,000, has little in common with LA. House property and sprawling mountains give many outlying neighborhoods the flavor of the Old West. However, residents can hop right back into modern civilization by visiting the town center, with its mixture of parks, farmer's markets and shops.
Finding an apartment in Altadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.