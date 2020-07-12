141 Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Altadena
2000 Lake Avenue
2000 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Located in the desirable community of Altadena, Millard Creek introduces a collection of contemporary , 2 Br 2.5 bth townhouses for today's discerning and on-the-go individuals.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Altadena
1794 New York
1794 New York Drive, Altadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
Entertainers Delight - This amazing 4,200 square foot pool home offers a split level floor plan with 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths in the main house. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Altadena
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brigden Ranch
2152 Brigden Road
2152 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1765 sqft
Beautiful one story house situated on a tree-lined street in a very desirable quiet residential area in N.E. Pasadena. Home features lovely living room with stone veneer fireplace.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previously remodeled in 2013 (double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops).

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Victory Park
1007 Del Rey Avenue
1007 Del Rey Avenue, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2026 sqft
Move into this bright modern home and enjoy its great location on a beautiful street of well-kept homes. You will love its outstanding open floor plan and high ceilings.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Casa Grande
2459 Loma Vista St
2459 Loma Vista Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1364 sqft
New Special! $2800 Fabulous Townhouse in Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena! NEW CARPET! - This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Pasadena, on a tree lined street close to Victory Park and 210 fwy. There are 3 levels to this home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Casa Grande
2438 E. Mountain St.
2438 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1364 sqft
**FURNISHED EXECUTIVE HOME**. **EXCELLENT LOCATION**. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN WOODED SETTING WITH LARGE FRONT PRIVATE PATIO AND BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
278 E Washington Boulevard
278 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
Remodeled 2bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in Pasadena. Recessed lighting in the livingroom. Open concept kitchen with updated cabinets, countertop, stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2340 Brigden Road
2340 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
This house is an architectural masterpiece.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Banbury Oaks
1253 Lincoln Avenue
1253 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
825 sqft
This upper floor front unit is lovely. Newly updated kitchen and bath with wood like floors and new paint. Includes the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer hookups. Generous cabinet space in the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Heights
540 East Washington Boulevard
540 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Beautiful well maintained building in North East Pasadena! Available for immediate move in is an upstairs unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, carpeted floors, tile, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Normandie Heights
1570 North Los Robles Avenue
1570 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
1bedroom, living room,dining room, kitchen,bathroom with large walk-in shower. Stainless appliances, granite counters.laminate floors. Washer/dryer. Air/heat. Off street secure parking. Small patio. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 5 miles of Altadena
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,365
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,162
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,079
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,423
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,239
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Altadena, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Altadena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

