/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:48 PM
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
PresidentStreets
1 Unit Available
2011 Minoru Drive
2011 Minoru Drive, Altadena, CA
Charming recently renovated 1935 character home with guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms living room with bay window and fireplace, dining room, breakfast room and sunny kitchen with tile counters and floors and W/D hookup.
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Altadena
1 Unit Available
2195 N Hill Avenue
2195 North Hill Avenue, Altadena, CA
Set back from the street for ultimate privacy, this Monterey Colonial Revival is graced by many original details with beamed ceilings, wrought iron and inlaid Spanish tiles.
Results within 1 mile of Altadena
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1723 E. Whitefield Rd.
1723 Whitefield Rd, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casa Grande
1 Unit Available
2459 Loma Vista St
2459 Loma Vista Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1364 sqft
Fabulous Townhouse in Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena! - This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Pasadena, on a tree lined street close to Victory Park and 210 fwy. There are 3 levels to this home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2340 Brigden Road
2340 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
This house is an architectural masterpiece.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previous remodel/upgrade in 2013, double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, garage door, concrete driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Altadena
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,018
1833 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West of Mission District
1 Unit Available
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
3128 Paraiso Way
3128 Paraiso Way, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
3128 Paraiso Way Available 07/15/20 Stunning Mountain Views! - Take a Virtual Tour of this exquisite property at https://www.joeshoots3d.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
640 E. Walnut Street
640 Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1647 sqft
640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
99 N Greenwood Avenue
99 North Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1408 sqft
Newly remodeled cozy front unit of a Triplex in a very convenient location. This 2 Bed + Den and 1.75 Bath unit has the Single Family Residence layout. It has a private front fenced yard.
Similar Pages
Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena 3 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with BalconyAltadena Apartments with Garage
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Apartments with ParkingAltadena Apartments with PoolAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA