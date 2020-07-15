/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
41 Studio Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:41 AM
17 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...
Results within 5 miles of Altadena
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,069
765 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,098
556 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,330
489 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,929
666 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
458 sqft
We offer a stylish community that combines nostalgic character with newly renovated modern convenience. Brookmore Apartments were originally built in the 1920s but were completely renovated in 2013.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
440 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,625
400 sqft
Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pasadena
279 North Euclid Avenue - 8
279 North Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,500
400 sqft
Newest Unit in the building! New appliances, new countertop, and new flooring! Euclid Apartments, built in 1927, exemplifies "charm".
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
6919 N Figueroa Street
6919 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
The Highland Park has a distinction as one of L.A.s hippest. This COMMERCIAL unit is perfect artist studio Approximately 600 square feet. With 15 of frontage on North Figueroa. 10 foot ceilings. Close to the 134-210-110 Freeways.
Results within 10 miles of Altadena
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Atwater Village
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,582
375 sqft
In a natural area with shaded walkways and a stream. A charming community with a heated pool, fitness center and internet cafe. Near dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with excellent fixtures and lots of space.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
32 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,478
538 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
12 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,670
631 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
59 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,990
624 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:38 AM
$
15 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,915
422 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
20 Units Available
Historic Cultural
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
524 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
22 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,012
600 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,029
690 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
30 Units Available
Tropico
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,739
1347 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
68 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA