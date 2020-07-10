/
165 Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Altadena
2000 Lake Avenue
2000 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Located in the desirable community of Altadena, Millard Creek introduces a collection of contemporary , 2 Br 2.5 bth townhouses for today's discerning and on-the-go individuals.
1 Unit Available
Altadena
1794 New York
1794 New York Drive, Altadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
Entertainers Delight - This amazing 4,200 square foot pool home offers a split level floor plan with 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths in the main house. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Altadena
Contact for Availability
1723 E. Whitefield Rd.
1723 Whitefield Rd, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated.
1 Unit Available
Brigden Ranch
2152 Brigden Road
2152 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1765 sqft
Beautiful one story house situated on a tree-lined street in a very desirable quiet residential area in N.E. Pasadena. Home features lovely living room with stone veneer fireplace.
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previously remodeled in 2013 (double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops).
1 Unit Available
Casa Grande
2484 E Mountain Street
2484 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
This charming condominium is located in the highly desirable Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena. The residence has been lovingly maintained and shows well.
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
278 E Washington Boulevard
278 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
Remodeled 2bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in Pasadena. Recessed lighting in the livingroom. Open concept kitchen with updated cabinets, countertop, stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
2340 Brigden Road
2340 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
This house is an architectural masterpiece.
1 Unit Available
Normandie Heights
1570 North Los Robles Avenue
1570 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
1bedroom, living room,dining room, kitchen,bathroom with large walk-in shower. Stainless appliances, granite counters.laminate floors. Washer/dryer. Air/heat. Off street secure parking. Small patio. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Contact for Availability
Brookside Park
1200 Laurel Street
1200 Laurel Street, Pasadena, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Classic Cape Cod style estate is a must-see from every corner. Fully remodeled in 2014. Nestled in the serene Linda Vista means that you are walking distance from the Pasadena Rosebowl and close to the loveliest walking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Altadena
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,309
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,254
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
14 Units Available
Citrus Grove
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,360
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,969
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,130
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,622
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
25 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
13 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,071
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,324
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,428
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
2 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
