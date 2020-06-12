/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PresidentStreets
1 Unit Available
1923 E Washington Boulevard
1923 East Washington Boulevard, Altadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1102 sqft
Immaculate and recently updated multi-level Townhouse located in the heart of Pasadena! Spacious and bright with high ceilings and laminate flooring. Freshly painted throughout with LED lighting! Smart ECoBee Thermostat controls central heat & A/C.
Results within 1 mile of Altadena
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
NATHA
1 Unit Available
1518 Sunset Avenue
1518 Sunset Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
North Pasadena Near Rosebowl Charming Bungalow,redecorated and remodeled kitchen, built in appliances. Large fenced yard low maintenance landscaping. close to major highways near schools and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Bungalow Heaven
1 Unit Available
1067 N Holliston Avenue
1067 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1675 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home on a beautiful tree lined street located in the prestigious Bungalow Heaven District of Pasadena.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Banbury Oaks
1 Unit Available
1253 Lincoln Avenue
1253 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
825 sqft
This upper floor front unit is lovely. Newly updated kitchen and bath with wood like floors and new paint. Includes the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer hookups. Generous cabinet space in the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Altadena
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
25 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
East San Gabriel
6 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1033 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
940 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,618
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
