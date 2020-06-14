184 Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA with garage
"In Altadena, I have found those qualities that make life worth living." - Zane Grey
Once home to the famed novelist Zane Grey, Altadena still retains much of its rural charm and character. Although it's technically part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, this place, with a population of less than 43,000, has little in common with LA. House property and sprawling mountains give many outlying neighborhoods the flavor of the Old West. However, residents can hop right back into modern civilization by visiting the town center, with its mixture of parks, farmer's markets and shops.
Altadena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.