133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
PresidentStreets
1349 N Altadena Drive
1349 Altadena Drive, Altadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
Remodeled and nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apt & 1-car parking located on the corner of Altadena Drive and Washington Blvd in the City of Pasadena. Updated kitchen comes with stove, oven, and microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Altadena
1968 Lake Avenue
1968 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
800 sqft
Newer quality construction contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on third floor, with elevator access. Single level, light and bright with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and central heat and air.
Results within 1 mile of Altadena
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
19 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Orange Heights
540 East Washington Boulevard
540 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
Beautiful well maintained building in North East Pasadena! Available for immediate move in is an upstairs unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, carpeted floors, tile, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
NATHA
287 Stanton Street
287 Stanton Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Pasadena. Utilities included: electricity, internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,150/month rent. $250 security deposit required.

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Normandie Heights
1570 North Los Robles Avenue
1570 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
1bedroom, living room,dining room, kitchen,bathroom with large walk-in shower. Stainless appliances, granite counters.laminate floors. Washer/dryer. Air/heat. Off street secure parking. Small patio. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 5 miles of Altadena
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,498
819 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
802 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
790 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
613 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
602 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,144
914 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
San Marino
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
750 sqft
Spacious One Bedrooms Ready for Move-In! - Seeing is believing - and we know you'll love these renovations! Featuring beautiful quartz kitchen counter-tops with custom back splash, refrigerator and gas stove, wood-look plank flooring, crown valance
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
642 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
586 sqft
We offer a stylish community that combines nostalgic character with newly renovated modern convenience. Brookmore Apartments were originally built in the 1920s but were completely renovated in 2013.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
670 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
867 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
728 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
680 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
771 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Altadena, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Altadena offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Altadena, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

