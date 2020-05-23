95 Sandcastle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished turnkey home ready to move-in in The Villas at A liso Viejo. Best location in Villas South with an unobstructed view of the

Saddleback Mountains. This sought after floor plan offers soaring ceilings, Jack & Jill bath, fabulous master with sweeping views, neutral

colors throughout the entire home, fireplace, oversized 2 car garage, spacious patio for entertaining. Views of the canyon, hills, and city

lights. Cathedral ceilings, newer carpet, wooden floor, newer appliances, and much more..... Neutral colors throughout the entire home.

Spacious patio for entertaining and enjoying the views. You will enjoy the Villa style Peaceful Community. You've got to see this one!