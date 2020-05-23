All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 95 Sandcastle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
95 Sandcastle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

95 Sandcastle

95 Sandcastle · (909) 272-9217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

95 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished turnkey home ready to move-in in The Villas at A liso Viejo. Best location in Villas South with an unobstructed view of the
Saddleback Mountains. This sought after floor plan offers soaring ceilings, Jack & Jill bath, fabulous master with sweeping views, neutral
colors throughout the entire home, fireplace, oversized 2 car garage, spacious patio for entertaining. Views of the canyon, hills, and city
lights. Cathedral ceilings, newer carpet, wooden floor, newer appliances, and much more..... Neutral colors throughout the entire home.
Spacious patio for entertaining and enjoying the views. You will enjoy the Villa style Peaceful Community. You've got to see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Sandcastle have any available units?
95 Sandcastle has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Sandcastle have?
Some of 95 Sandcastle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
95 Sandcastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 95 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 95 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 95 Sandcastle offers parking.
Does 95 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Sandcastle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Sandcastle have a pool?
No, 95 Sandcastle does not have a pool.
Does 95 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 95 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Sandcastle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Sandcastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Sandcastle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95 Sandcastle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity