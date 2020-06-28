9 Golden Rain

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on one of the most sought after streets in Aliso Viejo! Enjoy amazing sunset and views from the Master Bedroom, Kitchen, Living room and backyard! Full bathroom and bedroom on the first floor, with spacious master bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet on the second floor. Third and fourth bedrooms upstairs enjoy jack-and-jill style bathroom. Laundry room with ample storage located upstairs. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to live in Carmel neighborhood! Landscaping included.