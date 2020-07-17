All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated July 17 2020

9 Burlingame Lane

9 Burlingame Lane · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1195
Location

9 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Camden Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Burlingame Lane · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Two Bedroom Townhome in Aliso Viejo! - This charming three story townhouse is 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is spread across 1,300 square feet. As you enter the townhouse, you are greeted with stairway to a quaint front patio where you can enjoy the views of the tree shaded community! The front entrance leads either downstairs to the garage and conveniently located 1/2 bathroom, or upstairs to the living spaces. The living room features a gas fireplace and high ceilings, perfect for cozy nights! Moving forward to the kitchen which offers plenty of counter and cabinet space, you will find a gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and large double sink, refrigerator and an island with built in cabinets! Off of the kitchen there is a large balcony, the perfect place to entertain and enjoy sunny southern California! Upstairs are the two bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a hallway desk space for you in home office! Both bedrooms include large windows, spacious closets and private bathrooms! There is a 2 -car tandem garage and a washer and dryer included! The community features beautiful landscaping and a community pool. There are several dining restaurants, shops, and various entertainment nearby for a fun night out. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, except trash. Small pets okay, upon owner approval with an additional security deposit.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5891304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

