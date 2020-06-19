87 Pamplona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

"SPIC & SPAN"! Immaculate, Spacious upstairs "Carriage Style" unit. Corner Location with Balcony. *Large Living Room with Newer Engineered Wood Flooring, Plantation Shutters, High Ceiling and Cozy Fireplace. *Sunny Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Lots of Cabinet Space, Garden Window, Recessed Lighting and Custom Tile Flooring. * Large Dining Area *Two Bedrooms include Good Size Master Suite. with "His and Her" Vanity, Walk-In Closet and 2nd Balcony. *Two Full Baths. *Inside Laundry. *Two Car Garage next Door *Pool & Spa across Street *Access to Nearby Park *Gated Community *Close to Schools, Shops, Restaurants & Entertainment. *Minutes to the Beach!

(No Smoking Unit)