All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 87 Pamplona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
87 Pamplona
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:43 AM

87 Pamplona

87 Pamplona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

87 Pamplona, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
"SPIC & SPAN"! Immaculate, Spacious upstairs "Carriage Style" unit. Corner Location with Balcony. *Large Living Room with Newer Engineered Wood Flooring, Plantation Shutters, High Ceiling and Cozy Fireplace. *Sunny Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Lots of Cabinet Space, Garden Window, Recessed Lighting and Custom Tile Flooring. * Large Dining Area *Two Bedrooms include Good Size Master Suite. with "His and Her" Vanity, Walk-In Closet and 2nd Balcony. *Two Full Baths. *Inside Laundry. *Two Car Garage next Door *Pool & Spa across Street *Access to Nearby Park *Gated Community *Close to Schools, Shops, Restaurants & Entertainment. *Minutes to the Beach!
(No Smoking Unit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Pamplona have any available units?
87 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 87 Pamplona have?
Some of 87 Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
87 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 87 Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 87 Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 87 Pamplona offers parking.
Does 87 Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Pamplona have a pool?
Yes, 87 Pamplona has a pool.
Does 87 Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 87 Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College