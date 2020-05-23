82 Endless Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

SPECTACULAR LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, PANORAMIC CANYON VIEWS AND A SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN OFFERING SIX BEDROOMS PLUS BONUS ROOM, 5.5 BATHROOMS, AND UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! Highly sought after Oakview property in desirable Westridge community and a prime view lot! Breathtaking kitchen offering a large center island with bar seating, designer stone countertops and high-end Thermador stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator, wine fridge and walk-in pantry with frosted glass door. Super sized family room with fireplace and custom built-ins, large formal dining room and living room featuring a fireplace with designer accents. Upgraded double entry doors with custom leaded glass and large foyer, custom crown molding, upgraded flooring and baseboards, designer interior paint, recessed lighting and upgraded wrought iron accented staircase leading to large bonus room with custom built-ins. Main floor also features a dramatic powder room and main floor bedroom plus full bathroom with upgraded tile surround and upgraded vanity. Spacious master suite with breathtaking views, dual walk-in closets, built-ins and a spectacular master bathroom with stone surround separate tub and shower enclosure, dual vanities with designer stone countertops and upgraded fixtures including rain shower head. All bathrooms have been updated with upgraded tile, glass and stone, frameless glass enclosures and upgraded fixtures. Awesome yard with large patio and turf areas, and breathtaking views!