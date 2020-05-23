All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

82 Endless Vista

82 Endless Vista · No Longer Available
Location

82 Endless Vista, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Oakview at Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SPECTACULAR LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, PANORAMIC CANYON VIEWS AND A SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN OFFERING SIX BEDROOMS PLUS BONUS ROOM, 5.5 BATHROOMS, AND UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! Highly sought after Oakview property in desirable Westridge community and a prime view lot! Breathtaking kitchen offering a large center island with bar seating, designer stone countertops and high-end Thermador stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator, wine fridge and walk-in pantry with frosted glass door. Super sized family room with fireplace and custom built-ins, large formal dining room and living room featuring a fireplace with designer accents. Upgraded double entry doors with custom leaded glass and large foyer, custom crown molding, upgraded flooring and baseboards, designer interior paint, recessed lighting and upgraded wrought iron accented staircase leading to large bonus room with custom built-ins. Main floor also features a dramatic powder room and main floor bedroom plus full bathroom with upgraded tile surround and upgraded vanity. Spacious master suite with breathtaking views, dual walk-in closets, built-ins and a spectacular master bathroom with stone surround separate tub and shower enclosure, dual vanities with designer stone countertops and upgraded fixtures including rain shower head. All bathrooms have been updated with upgraded tile, glass and stone, frameless glass enclosures and upgraded fixtures. Awesome yard with large patio and turf areas, and breathtaking views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Endless Vista have any available units?
82 Endless Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 82 Endless Vista have?
Some of 82 Endless Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Endless Vista currently offering any rent specials?
82 Endless Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Endless Vista pet-friendly?
No, 82 Endless Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 82 Endless Vista offer parking?
Yes, 82 Endless Vista offers parking.
Does 82 Endless Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Endless Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Endless Vista have a pool?
No, 82 Endless Vista does not have a pool.
Does 82 Endless Vista have accessible units?
No, 82 Endless Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Endless Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Endless Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Endless Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Endless Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
