Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace media room microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

*NEW INTERIOR NEUTRAL COLORED PAINT **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, PETS ALLOWED***

Located on a cul-de-sac, this corner lot home boasts the LARGEST floor plan of the Tiburon community with over 2,200 square feet of living space. A private entertainers’, wrap-around backyard with greenbelt views, perfect for entertaining guests & family. This home has an open floor plan with soaring 10 foot tall ceilings that create an open flow from the formal Living Room & Dining Room to the Great Room & well-appointed Kitchen. All 4 Bedrooms are located upstairs. Master Suite has ‘his and hers’ mirrored closets, coffered ceilings, big walk-in shower, separate bath tub and dual sinks. Tons of windows that bring in lots of natural light. 2 Car direct access garage and DRIVEWAY. Walking distance to the Elementary & Highschool, biking and hiking trails of Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park & Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Located near Soka University, Retail Shops, Restaurants & Movie Theatre at Aliso Viejo Town Center. Short drive to sandy beaches, 5 Star Hotels, close to the 73 Toll Roads.