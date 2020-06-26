All apartments in Aliso Viejo
7 Salto

7 Salto · No Longer Available
Location

7 Salto, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
*NEW INTERIOR NEUTRAL COLORED PAINT **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, PETS ALLOWED***
Located on a cul-de-sac, this corner lot home boasts the LARGEST floor plan of the Tiburon community with over 2,200 square feet of living space. A private entertainers’, wrap-around backyard with greenbelt views, perfect for entertaining guests & family. This home has an open floor plan with soaring 10 foot tall ceilings that create an open flow from the formal Living Room & Dining Room to the Great Room & well-appointed Kitchen. All 4 Bedrooms are located upstairs. Master Suite has ‘his and hers’ mirrored closets, coffered ceilings, big walk-in shower, separate bath tub and dual sinks. Tons of windows that bring in lots of natural light. 2 Car direct access garage and DRIVEWAY. Walking distance to the Elementary & Highschool, biking and hiking trails of Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park & Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Located near Soka University, Retail Shops, Restaurants & Movie Theatre at Aliso Viejo Town Center. Short drive to sandy beaches, 5 Star Hotels, close to the 73 Toll Roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Salto have any available units?
7 Salto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 7 Salto have?
Some of 7 Salto's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Salto currently offering any rent specials?
7 Salto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Salto pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Salto is pet friendly.
Does 7 Salto offer parking?
Yes, 7 Salto offers parking.
Does 7 Salto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Salto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Salto have a pool?
No, 7 Salto does not have a pool.
Does 7 Salto have accessible units?
No, 7 Salto does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Salto have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Salto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Salto have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Salto does not have units with air conditioning.
