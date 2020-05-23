Amenities

An Excellent Light & Bright End-Unit Townhome with a Large Lot in a Very Desirable Neighborhood of Aliso Viejo. This 3 bedrooms/2.5 Bathroom with Open & A High Ceiling greet you in to Beautiful Floor-plan with Open Counter Kitchen & Nook/Breakfast area takes you to the Private Patio with View of Greenery. Kitchen offers you Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Sink & Refrigerator. Large 3 bedrooms upstairs including Large Master bedroom with a Walking Closet & Private Balcony & the Master Bathroom with Separate Shower & Bathtub. 2 Direct Garages provide easy access to living area. Fantastic Location as its conveniently close to Shopping Centers, Toll Roads, Hiking/Biking Trails, Beaches & Resort.