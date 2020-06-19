69 Bramble Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great opportunity to live in this remodeled upper level 2-bedroom, 2-bath end unit condo with two balconies and a one car garage. Completely remodeled quartz/stainless kitchen has shaker-style wood and glass door cabinets, lazy Susan, pantry with pull-out drawers, pull-out trash/recycling bins, breakfast bar with pendant lighting and glass back splash. Professional-style gas range. Seller's counter-depth refrigerator adds to the spaciousness of the kitchen. Features include white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, new mirrors, lighting, hardware,flooring, double shower, glass doors.... Spacious double-door master has large walk-in closet and slider leading to balcony. Secondary bedroom has beautiful view and is large enough to be a 2nd master bedroom. Hallway has full-size laundry with storage and smart NEST thermostat. Other features include beautiful wide-plank flooring, new mid-century light fixtures, hardware, window coverings, HVAC and more. Enjoy community pool, spa, tennis & more. Lots of additional parking around the building. Aliso Viejo has miles of biking, hiking and walking trails and beautiful parks & recreational areas nearby. Very close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center. This home also has Low HOA dues and NO MELLO ROOS. Welcome Home!!!