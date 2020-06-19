All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 69 Bramble Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
69 Bramble Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

69 Bramble Lane

69 Bramble Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

69 Bramble Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Heather Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity to live in this remodeled upper level 2-bedroom, 2-bath end unit condo with two balconies and a one car garage. Completely remodeled quartz/stainless kitchen has shaker-style wood and glass door cabinets, lazy Susan, pantry with pull-out drawers, pull-out trash/recycling bins, breakfast bar with pendant lighting and glass back splash. Professional-style gas range. Seller's counter-depth refrigerator adds to the spaciousness of the kitchen. Features include white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, new mirrors, lighting, hardware,flooring, double shower, glass doors.... Spacious double-door master has large walk-in closet and slider leading to balcony. Secondary bedroom has beautiful view and is large enough to be a 2nd master bedroom. Hallway has full-size laundry with storage and smart NEST thermostat. Other features include beautiful wide-plank flooring, new mid-century light fixtures, hardware, window coverings, HVAC and more. Enjoy community pool, spa, tennis & more. Lots of additional parking around the building. Aliso Viejo has miles of biking, hiking and walking trails and beautiful parks & recreational areas nearby. Very close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center. This home also has Low HOA dues and NO MELLO ROOS. Welcome Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Bramble Lane have any available units?
69 Bramble Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 69 Bramble Lane have?
Some of 69 Bramble Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Bramble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
69 Bramble Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Bramble Lane pet-friendly?
No, 69 Bramble Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 69 Bramble Lane offer parking?
Yes, 69 Bramble Lane offers parking.
Does 69 Bramble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Bramble Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Bramble Lane have a pool?
Yes, 69 Bramble Lane has a pool.
Does 69 Bramble Lane have accessible units?
No, 69 Bramble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Bramble Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Bramble Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Bramble Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69 Bramble Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAliso Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College