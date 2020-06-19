62 Tradewinds

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Aliso Viejo Condo in a Gated Community - Bright and pristine 3 bed, 3 bath home located in a quiet, gated community. Newly painted and carefully maintained with an open floorplan this home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, washer, dryer and recently serviced central air conditioning. At the front of the property there's a private gated outdoor space, great for pets, garden or a small play area for children. At the rear of the home is a 2 car garage with direct entry access and ample storage space. Upstairs there's a master bedroom with balcony, walk-in closet and master suite. Across the hall are 2 guest bedrooms and another full bath. The community features a secure gated entry, pool/spa, tennis courts and children's play area. Less than 5 minutes from a major shopping center featuring Trader Joe's, Lowes and restaurants.



(RLNE5638242)