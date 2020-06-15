Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to 61 Sandcastle!! This beautiful end unit condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and approx 1300 sq ft of living space. This property features no one above or below has an attached 1 car garage. The large living and dining rooms feature high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen of this home has stainless steel appliances, large prep space, and is open to the family room. Additional features include recessed lighting, fireplace in the family room, and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. The master bedroom is large with high ceilings, two closets, large vanity and a glass shower enclosure. Second bathroom has a remodeled shower and tub, with lots of storage. Green space and pool is very close, with great access to parks and public space. Resort style living with easy access to toll road (73), beach access (via 133), walking distance to Aliso Niguel High School, and a short drive to the shops and restaurants in Aliso Viejo Town Center. This will go fast.