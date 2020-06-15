All apartments in Aliso Viejo
61 Sandcastle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:39 AM

61 Sandcastle

61 Sandcastle · (949) 547-3055
Location

61 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to 61 Sandcastle!! This beautiful end unit condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and approx 1300 sq ft of living space. This property features no one above or below has an attached 1 car garage. The large living and dining rooms feature high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen of this home has stainless steel appliances, large prep space, and is open to the family room. Additional features include recessed lighting, fireplace in the family room, and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. The master bedroom is large with high ceilings, two closets, large vanity and a glass shower enclosure. Second bathroom has a remodeled shower and tub, with lots of storage. Green space and pool is very close, with great access to parks and public space. Resort style living with easy access to toll road (73), beach access (via 133), walking distance to Aliso Niguel High School, and a short drive to the shops and restaurants in Aliso Viejo Town Center. This will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Sandcastle have any available units?
61 Sandcastle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Sandcastle have?
Some of 61 Sandcastle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
61 Sandcastle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 61 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 61 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 61 Sandcastle does offer parking.
Does 61 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Sandcastle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Sandcastle have a pool?
Yes, 61 Sandcastle has a pool.
Does 61 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 61 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Sandcastle has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Sandcastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Sandcastle does not have units with air conditioning.
