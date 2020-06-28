6 Pepperwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 story townhouse end unit with lots of privacy and a large back yard with covered patio that is great for entertaining. Rare 2 master bedroom floorplan. This wonderful home has lots of upgrades: Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous upgraded bathrooms, upgraded fireplace with wood and stone accents, crown molding and gorgeous wood laminate flooring at the entry and kitchen. A new ceiling fan in the living room gives lots light and better air circulation in the summer. There are two sets of French patio doors leading out back from either the living room or dining room. Direct access from over size 2 car garage with built in storage and work bench. Comes with a upgraded refridgerator washer & dryer. Gardener included. Will be cleaned and ready for move in. Gorgeous association pool and spa area. Tot lot play area for the kids. A great location close to shopping, toll road and easy freeway access. A Must See!!!