All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 6 Pepperwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
6 Pepperwood
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

6 Pepperwood

6 Pepperwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6 Pepperwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laurelmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 story townhouse end unit with lots of privacy and a large back yard with covered patio that is great for entertaining. Rare 2 master bedroom floorplan. This wonderful home has lots of upgrades: Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous upgraded bathrooms, upgraded fireplace with wood and stone accents, crown molding and gorgeous wood laminate flooring at the entry and kitchen. A new ceiling fan in the living room gives lots light and better air circulation in the summer. There are two sets of French patio doors leading out back from either the living room or dining room. Direct access from over size 2 car garage with built in storage and work bench. Comes with a upgraded refridgerator washer & dryer. Gardener included. Will be cleaned and ready for move in. Gorgeous association pool and spa area. Tot lot play area for the kids. A great location close to shopping, toll road and easy freeway access. A Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pepperwood have any available units?
6 Pepperwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Pepperwood have?
Some of 6 Pepperwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pepperwood currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pepperwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pepperwood pet-friendly?
No, 6 Pepperwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 6 Pepperwood offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pepperwood offers parking.
Does 6 Pepperwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Pepperwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pepperwood have a pool?
Yes, 6 Pepperwood has a pool.
Does 6 Pepperwood have accessible units?
No, 6 Pepperwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pepperwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Pepperwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Pepperwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Pepperwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College