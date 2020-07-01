All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
6 Briarglenn
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

6 Briarglenn

6 Briarglenn · No Longer Available
Location

6 Briarglenn, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Incredible two story home located in the very desirable Glenwood Terrace neighborhood with resort style amenities! This lovely, well-maintained home has great curb appeal and is upgraded throughout, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two car attached garage, with direct access. As you enter, you will find a spacious family room with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, wood-like ceramic tiled floors and ambient fireplace with stone accents. The beautifully upgraded kitchen is spacious and opens to dining and family areas with gorgeous cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and travertine floors. Outside, enjoy your peaceful backyard with built-in BBQ, fire pit and plenty of space to entertain, making it a perfect setting to relax with family and friends. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and access to a large outside deck to admire the beautiful view! The master bathroom features a nicely upgraded shower, granite counters, updated fixtures and wardrobe closet. Two other bedrooms, one located on the main floor, are nicely sized and have updated bathrooms as well. Glenwood Terrace amenities include pool, spa, exercise room, tennis courts, and more! Wonderful Aliso Viejo home conveniently located in close proximity to excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, hiking/biking trails, freeway, toll road and beautiful beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Briarglenn have any available units?
6 Briarglenn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Briarglenn have?
Some of 6 Briarglenn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Briarglenn currently offering any rent specials?
6 Briarglenn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Briarglenn pet-friendly?
No, 6 Briarglenn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 6 Briarglenn offer parking?
Yes, 6 Briarglenn offers parking.
Does 6 Briarglenn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Briarglenn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Briarglenn have a pool?
Yes, 6 Briarglenn has a pool.
Does 6 Briarglenn have accessible units?
No, 6 Briarglenn does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Briarglenn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Briarglenn has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Briarglenn have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Briarglenn does not have units with air conditioning.

