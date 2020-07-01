6 Briarglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Incredible two story home located in the very desirable Glenwood Terrace neighborhood with resort style amenities! This lovely, well-maintained home has great curb appeal and is upgraded throughout, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two car attached garage, with direct access. As you enter, you will find a spacious family room with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, wood-like ceramic tiled floors and ambient fireplace with stone accents. The beautifully upgraded kitchen is spacious and opens to dining and family areas with gorgeous cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and travertine floors. Outside, enjoy your peaceful backyard with built-in BBQ, fire pit and plenty of space to entertain, making it a perfect setting to relax with family and friends. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and access to a large outside deck to admire the beautiful view! The master bathroom features a nicely upgraded shower, granite counters, updated fixtures and wardrobe closet. Two other bedrooms, one located on the main floor, are nicely sized and have updated bathrooms as well. Glenwood Terrace amenities include pool, spa, exercise room, tennis courts, and more! Wonderful Aliso Viejo home conveniently located in close proximity to excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, hiking/biking trails, freeway, toll road and beautiful beaches!