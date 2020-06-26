All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 6 Astoria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
6 Astoria Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

6 Astoria Court

6 Astoria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6 Astoria Court, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

pool
playground
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Great 2 bedroom plus loft 2.5 bath home in great condition. View of hills! Location, location, location! Corner lot, detached home in the Hampton's tract.
Bright and sunny, open floor plan with loads of natural light. Ceramic tile floors downstairs newer carpet upstairs.
Large living room with a fireplace and media niche, separate dining area, kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, open to the dining area.
Two master bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bathrooms, plus a room-sized loft.
Great Hampton's community with a pool, spa and tot lot for the kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Astoria Court have any available units?
6 Astoria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Astoria Court have?
Some of 6 Astoria Court's amenities include pool, playground, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Astoria Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Astoria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Astoria Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Astoria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 6 Astoria Court offer parking?
No, 6 Astoria Court does not offer parking.
Does 6 Astoria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Astoria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Astoria Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Astoria Court has a pool.
Does 6 Astoria Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Astoria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Astoria Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Astoria Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Astoria Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Astoria Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College