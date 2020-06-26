6 Astoria Court

Amenities

pool playground hot tub fireplace carpet

Great 2 bedroom plus loft 2.5 bath home in great condition. View of hills! Location, location, location! Corner lot, detached home in the Hampton's tract.

Bright and sunny, open floor plan with loads of natural light. Ceramic tile floors downstairs newer carpet upstairs.

Large living room with a fireplace and media niche, separate dining area, kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, open to the dining area.

Two master bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bathrooms, plus a room-sized loft.

Great Hampton's community with a pool, spa and tot lot for the kids.