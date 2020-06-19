59 Matisse Circle

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Provence D’Aliso!! This beautiful turnkey Spanish influenced condominium has new paint throughout the interior and features tile flooring on the main floor, recessed lighting, and newly upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, brand new dishwasher and refrigerator included. Brand new carpet installed throughout the upstairs hall and bedrooms. All bathrooms have new quartz countertops and upstairs bathrooms have upgraded showers. The backyard is spacious and perfect for outdoor dining and barbecues. This lovely home also comes with a 2-car garage that offers ample storage space and has direct access to the interior. There is also room on the driveway to park two additional cars and additional community parking right in front. Provence D’Aliso offers 2 pools w/spa, 3 tennis courts and a gym. This is an ideal location and close to Aliso Viejo Town Center, easy access to the Toll Rd, shopping and Restaurants!