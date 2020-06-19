54 Pamplona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Great end unit in gated Montelena community. Enter the front door and go up to your one level living area. The spacious living room features a fireplace and direct access to one of the balconies of this property. There is an area for dining and a wrap-around kitchen complete with all appliances, including a refrigerator. The kitchen also has a greenhouse window. This home has so much natural light, you will feel alive each time you enter one of the rooms.

Across from the kitchen you will find the laundry area which comes with washer and dryer. Next, you find a hall bathroom with full tub and shower and upgraded vanity. Following the hallway, you will see the first bedroom on the left. It has lots of room as a secondary bedroom. The master bedroom is steps away which is really large and has its own private bathroom with full tub/shower and two vanities. It also has a second balcony for your escape to enjoy coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening. This is all on one level which is ideal. You also have a 2 car garage of your own - not shared. This home has everything you need plus the HOA amenities such as the pool, spa, semi-private park access, etc. It is close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, everything you could possibly want.