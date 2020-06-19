All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

54 Pamplona

54 Pamplona · No Longer Available
Location

54 Pamplona, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Great end unit in gated Montelena community. Enter the front door and go up to your one level living area. The spacious living room features a fireplace and direct access to one of the balconies of this property. There is an area for dining and a wrap-around kitchen complete with all appliances, including a refrigerator. The kitchen also has a greenhouse window. This home has so much natural light, you will feel alive each time you enter one of the rooms.
Across from the kitchen you will find the laundry area which comes with washer and dryer. Next, you find a hall bathroom with full tub and shower and upgraded vanity. Following the hallway, you will see the first bedroom on the left. It has lots of room as a secondary bedroom. The master bedroom is steps away which is really large and has its own private bathroom with full tub/shower and two vanities. It also has a second balcony for your escape to enjoy coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening. This is all on one level which is ideal. You also have a 2 car garage of your own - not shared. This home has everything you need plus the HOA amenities such as the pool, spa, semi-private park access, etc. It is close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, everything you could possibly want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

