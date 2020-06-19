53 Brownstone Way

Amenities

Ready to move in now! Unfurnished. Luxury lifestyle at the Best Of South Orange County, Latitudes North At Vantis. Close to freeway 5, Walking distance to Grand park, Aliso Viejo Town center, movie theater, supermarkets, amazing mountain view from Vantis community park. This 3-Story Townhome Is Great For Entertaining, open Kitchen & Direct Access To Garage. Upgrades Include Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer, Custom Paint & Upgraded Flooring Throughout. 2 front and back parking in direct access garage. Convenient extra guest parking spots on street right in front of property. 2 Master Suites on 2nd and 3rd floor for great privacy. Both Have Master Baths W/Soaking Tubs, Separate Shower & Dual Vanity. This Home Is Near The Club at Vantis, Which Has a Pool, Jacuzzi, Resort Style Cabanas, 2-Outdoor BBQ s & 2-Outdoor Fireplaces. The Clubhouse Has A Fitness Center, TV Lounge & Game Room W/Pool Table & TV. Guest Parking Directly In Front Of The Clubhouse.