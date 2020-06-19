45 Conch Reef

Amenities

Location & Amenities abound in this beautiful carriage unit in the Windwards community; in the heart of Aliso Viejo. Upstairs unit; 2 Beds & 2 full Baths, upgraded Kitchen & Bathrooms with granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Large Living room features a lovely fireplace and leads to a spacious eating area with sliding glass door to wrap-around Balcony overlooking greenbelt. Master Bed has a private balcony, large walk-in closet w. built-in organizers. Relaxing is easy in an upgraded beautiful Master Bath w. soaking tub & dual-sink vanity. Vaulted ceilings, many windows, & neutral paint make this a very inviting & comfortable home that is move-in ready. Located on the greenbelt side of the complex w. a full-size 2-car driveway, 2 car attached garage w. built-in cabinetry, & storage racks. Inside laundry room w. washer/dryer hook up. The community pool & spa are close by. Fantastic location w. wonderful schools, shopping, restaurants, &entertainment facilities all within a short distance; only a few short miles to beautiful OC beaches (Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana Point, Monarch, and San Clemente). Your next home awaits. Non-Smoking, No Pets, Credit score of 670+