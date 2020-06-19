All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Location

45 Conch Reef, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windwards

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location & Amenities abound in this beautiful carriage unit in the Windwards community; in the heart of Aliso Viejo. Upstairs unit; 2 Beds & 2 full Baths, upgraded Kitchen & Bathrooms with granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Large Living room features a lovely fireplace and leads to a spacious eating area with sliding glass door to wrap-around Balcony overlooking greenbelt. Master Bed has a private balcony, large walk-in closet w. built-in organizers. Relaxing is easy in an upgraded beautiful Master Bath w. soaking tub & dual-sink vanity. Vaulted ceilings, many windows, & neutral paint make this a very inviting & comfortable home that is move-in ready. Located on the greenbelt side of the complex w. a full-size 2-car driveway, 2 car attached garage w. built-in cabinetry, & storage racks. Inside laundry room w. washer/dryer hook up. The community pool & spa are close by. Fantastic location w. wonderful schools, shopping, restaurants, &entertainment facilities all within a short distance; only a few short miles to beautiful OC beaches (Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana Point, Monarch, and San Clemente). Your next home awaits. Non-Smoking, No Pets, Credit score of 670+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Conch Reef have any available units?
45 Conch Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 45 Conch Reef have?
Some of 45 Conch Reef's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Conch Reef currently offering any rent specials?
45 Conch Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Conch Reef pet-friendly?
No, 45 Conch Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 45 Conch Reef offer parking?
Yes, 45 Conch Reef offers parking.
Does 45 Conch Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Conch Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Conch Reef have a pool?
Yes, 45 Conch Reef has a pool.
Does 45 Conch Reef have accessible units?
No, 45 Conch Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Conch Reef have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Conch Reef has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Conch Reef have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Conch Reef does not have units with air conditioning.

