44 Midtown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Come visit this inviting and sought out floor plan with your own front porch! Upon entering, there is designer stone look tile downstairs with fireplace in living room, half bath plus high 9 ft.ceilings in an open floor plan downstairs. Kitchen is open to dining area and includes granite counters with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and direct access to garage. Walk up the stairs to two full master suites, one on each level that offers complete privacy. Each master suite is a getaway with spacious bathrooms, walk in shower and luxurious bathtub, walk in closets and ceiling fans. Great views of the mountains with a light, bright, high ceiling atmosphere. Inside laundry room on second level.Two car garage has tandem parking plus guest parkspaces close by. This is one of the best communities with a chic, urban atmosphere and upgraded style. Close to many tech offices, shopping, restaurants, movies and the 73 and 405 freeways. Enjoy the upscale, on site fitness center with pool and spa, outdoor fireplaces, gardens and more. Close to Alison Town Center for a night out and in close proximity to beaches and hiking trails.