All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 44 Midtown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
44 Midtown Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:47 AM

44 Midtown Drive

44 Midtown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44 Midtown Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come visit this inviting and sought out floor plan with your own front porch! Upon entering, there is designer stone look tile downstairs with fireplace in living room, half bath plus high 9 ft.ceilings in an open floor plan downstairs. Kitchen is open to dining area and includes granite counters with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and direct access to garage. Walk up the stairs to two full master suites, one on each level that offers complete privacy. Each master suite is a getaway with spacious bathrooms, walk in shower and luxurious bathtub, walk in closets and ceiling fans. Great views of the mountains with a light, bright, high ceiling atmosphere. Inside laundry room on second level.Two car garage has tandem parking plus guest parkspaces close by. This is one of the best communities with a chic, urban atmosphere and upgraded style. Close to many tech offices, shopping, restaurants, movies and the 73 and 405 freeways. Enjoy the upscale, on site fitness center with pool and spa, outdoor fireplaces, gardens and more. Close to Alison Town Center for a night out and in close proximity to beaches and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Midtown Drive have any available units?
44 Midtown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 44 Midtown Drive have?
Some of 44 Midtown Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Midtown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44 Midtown Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Midtown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 44 Midtown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 44 Midtown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 44 Midtown Drive does offer parking.
Does 44 Midtown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Midtown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Midtown Drive have a pool?
Yes, 44 Midtown Drive has a pool.
Does 44 Midtown Drive have accessible units?
No, 44 Midtown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Midtown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Midtown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Midtown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Midtown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College