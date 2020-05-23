38 VIA ATHENA

Amenities

Fantastic single level, end unit condo located in the charming complex of Altisse, one of Aliso Viejo's great locations. This unit is light and bright with a cozy fireplace in the living room, private back yard, open floor plan, new updated hard surface wood look flooring, and attached garage. The kitchen includes the refrigerator and overlooks the lush greenbelt. The master bedroom offers an extra large closet, dual sinks, and large soaking tub. Laundry located inside the unit and washer and dryer are included. Great location -- close to Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo Town Center, 73 fwy, parks and trails, great schools, etc... Welcome Home!