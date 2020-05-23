All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 38 VIA ATHENA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
38 VIA ATHENA
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

38 VIA ATHENA

38 via Athena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

38 via Athena, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Altisse

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Fantastic single level, end unit condo located in the charming complex of Altisse, one of Aliso Viejo's great locations. This unit is light and bright with a cozy fireplace in the living room, private back yard, open floor plan, new updated hard surface wood look flooring, and attached garage. The kitchen includes the refrigerator and overlooks the lush greenbelt. The master bedroom offers an extra large closet, dual sinks, and large soaking tub. Laundry located inside the unit and washer and dryer are included. Great location -- close to Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo Town Center, 73 fwy, parks and trails, great schools, etc... Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 VIA ATHENA have any available units?
38 VIA ATHENA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 38 VIA ATHENA have?
Some of 38 VIA ATHENA's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 VIA ATHENA currently offering any rent specials?
38 VIA ATHENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 VIA ATHENA pet-friendly?
No, 38 VIA ATHENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 38 VIA ATHENA offer parking?
Yes, 38 VIA ATHENA offers parking.
Does 38 VIA ATHENA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 VIA ATHENA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 VIA ATHENA have a pool?
No, 38 VIA ATHENA does not have a pool.
Does 38 VIA ATHENA have accessible units?
No, 38 VIA ATHENA does not have accessible units.
Does 38 VIA ATHENA have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 VIA ATHENA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 VIA ATHENA have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 VIA ATHENA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College