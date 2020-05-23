All apartments in Aliso Viejo
37 Beacon Way.
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:04 PM

37 Beacon Way

37 Beacon Way · No Longer Available
Location

37 Beacon Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! Hurry to come see this charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available now! Walk in through the front door and gorgeous wood floors invite you in. The kitchen features beautiful finishes, granite countertops, built in range, refrigerator, microwave, and an abundance of cabinet space. A half bathroom is located on the first level. Walk upstairs and be impressed by the two master-suite bedrooms! The first large bedroom features: gorgeous light fixtures, roller blinds, and a large walk in closet. The luxurious en-suite bathroom has double sinks, a walk in shower and a soaking tub. The laundry is located upstairs with washer and dryer included. The second master suite bedroom features beautiful paint, stunning light fixtures, window blinds, and a walk in closet. The en-suite bathroom includes cabinet space, double sinks, a soaking tub and walk in shower. This home features an attached 2 car garage and is just steps away from the community park, pool, and sophisticated fitness center. This amazing location is so close to the 73 and 5 freeways. Enjoy this unique community which features gorgeous architecture and minutes away from the Aliso Viejo Town Center, world famous beaches, shopping and entertainment! Owner requests no pets, and strong credit (700 minimum), and good income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 37 Beacon Way have any available units?
37 Beacon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 37 Beacon Way have?
Some of 37 Beacon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Beacon Way currently offering any rent specials?
37 Beacon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Beacon Way pet-friendly?
No, 37 Beacon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 37 Beacon Way offer parking?
Yes, 37 Beacon Way offers parking.
Does 37 Beacon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Beacon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Beacon Way have a pool?
Yes, 37 Beacon Way has a pool.
Does 37 Beacon Way have accessible units?
No, 37 Beacon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Beacon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Beacon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Beacon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Beacon Way does not have units with air conditioning.

