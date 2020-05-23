37 Beacon Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome home! Hurry to come see this charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available now! Walk in through the front door and gorgeous wood floors invite you in. The kitchen features beautiful finishes, granite countertops, built in range, refrigerator, microwave, and an abundance of cabinet space. A half bathroom is located on the first level. Walk upstairs and be impressed by the two master-suite bedrooms! The first large bedroom features: gorgeous light fixtures, roller blinds, and a large walk in closet. The luxurious en-suite bathroom has double sinks, a walk in shower and a soaking tub. The laundry is located upstairs with washer and dryer included. The second master suite bedroom features beautiful paint, stunning light fixtures, window blinds, and a walk in closet. The en-suite bathroom includes cabinet space, double sinks, a soaking tub and walk in shower. This home features an attached 2 car garage and is just steps away from the community park, pool, and sophisticated fitness center. This amazing location is so close to the 73 and 5 freeways. Enjoy this unique community which features gorgeous architecture and minutes away from the Aliso Viejo Town Center, world famous beaches, shopping and entertainment! Owner requests no pets, and strong credit (700 minimum), and good income.