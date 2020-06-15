All apartments in Aliso Viejo
32 Blackbird Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

32 Blackbird Lane

32 Blackbird Lane · (888) 236-1943
Location

32 Blackbird Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy views of Laguna Canyon from your kitchen window. This home is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to a large hill that provides privacy. The exquisitely upgraded backyard includes a putting green, built-in outdoor fireplace, built-in bar with BBQ, and above ground spa. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets, upgraded hardware, and stainless steel appliances. Additional appointments include a formal dining room, guest bedroom/office, upgraded bathroom with granite, laundry room and formal living room. The upstairs master bedroom includes dual closets, dual sinks, and a Jacuzzi tub. The two upstairs guest bedrooms are well sized and have a large bathroom to share. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, parks, and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Blackbird Lane have any available units?
32 Blackbird Lane has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Blackbird Lane have?
Some of 32 Blackbird Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Blackbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32 Blackbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Blackbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 32 Blackbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 32 Blackbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 32 Blackbird Lane does offer parking.
Does 32 Blackbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Blackbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Blackbird Lane have a pool?
No, 32 Blackbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 32 Blackbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 32 Blackbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Blackbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Blackbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Blackbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Blackbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
