32 Blackbird Lane

Enjoy views of Laguna Canyon from your kitchen window. This home is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to a large hill that provides privacy. The exquisitely upgraded backyard includes a putting green, built-in outdoor fireplace, built-in bar with BBQ, and above ground spa. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets, upgraded hardware, and stainless steel appliances. Additional appointments include a formal dining room, guest bedroom/office, upgraded bathroom with granite, laundry room and formal living room. The upstairs master bedroom includes dual closets, dual sinks, and a Jacuzzi tub. The two upstairs guest bedrooms are well sized and have a large bathroom to share. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, parks, and award winning schools.