Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

31 Nopalitos Way Available 11/01/19 Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Aliso Viejo! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Aliso Viejo! Located in the exclusive Village Cottages private gated community on a quiet cul de sac. Walk in to the large living room with wall mount over the cozy fireplace ready for your TV.



Beautiful upgraded kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space, breakfast bar, and matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Attached dining area opens up to the lovely landscaped backyard with fresh herb garden.



1 spacious bedroom with full bath downstairs and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite features beautiful attached bath with large double vanity and soaking tub along with separate shower booth and water closet.



Attached 2 car garage with separate laundry area includes washer and dryer. Enjoy all the amenities the Village Cottages community has to offer with the community pool and clubhouse areas. This peaceful Aliso Viejo neighborhood also offers the large Oak Park across the street and is walking distance to Canyon Vista Elementary and Soka University.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit.



