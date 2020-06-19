All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
31 Nopalitos Way
31 Nopalitos Way

31 Nopalitos Way · No Longer Available
Location

31 Nopalitos Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Village Cottages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
31 Nopalitos Way Available 11/01/19 Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Aliso Viejo! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Aliso Viejo! Located in the exclusive Village Cottages private gated community on a quiet cul de sac. Walk in to the large living room with wall mount over the cozy fireplace ready for your TV.

Beautiful upgraded kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space, breakfast bar, and matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Attached dining area opens up to the lovely landscaped backyard with fresh herb garden.

1 spacious bedroom with full bath downstairs and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite features beautiful attached bath with large double vanity and soaking tub along with separate shower booth and water closet.

Attached 2 car garage with separate laundry area includes washer and dryer. Enjoy all the amenities the Village Cottages community has to offer with the community pool and clubhouse areas. This peaceful Aliso Viejo neighborhood also offers the large Oak Park across the street and is walking distance to Canyon Vista Elementary and Soka University.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing contact showings2@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5185174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Nopalitos Way have any available units?
31 Nopalitos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 31 Nopalitos Way have?
Some of 31 Nopalitos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Nopalitos Way currently offering any rent specials?
31 Nopalitos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Nopalitos Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Nopalitos Way is pet friendly.
Does 31 Nopalitos Way offer parking?
Yes, 31 Nopalitos Way offers parking.
Does 31 Nopalitos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Nopalitos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Nopalitos Way have a pool?
Yes, 31 Nopalitos Way has a pool.
Does 31 Nopalitos Way have accessible units?
No, 31 Nopalitos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Nopalitos Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Nopalitos Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Nopalitos Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Nopalitos Way has units with air conditioning.

