Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:39 PM

30 Old Mission Road

30 Old Mission Rd · (949) 212-4610
Location

30 Old Mission Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
The master-planned community 'Pasadera at Glenwood' is adjacent to the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. With luxurious swimming pools, a spa, shaded arbors and a Gym, Glenwood offers resort-style living at its finest. This home nicely upgraded 'The Schrock' foor-plan is a stunning three-story home with generous living spaces at 3,163 sq ft. The first floor has a fireplace wine cellar and media niche flowing into the kitchen with large island, pantry and a 4th bedroom and full bath. The second level features the laundry room, exquisite master suite with retreat and 2nd 3rd bedrooms. On the third-level, you will find an amazing, expansive loft which could also be a large 5th. Walking distance to Recreation area, golf course, and playgrounds. Great family neighborhood close to shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, toll road.
Call Linda for showings 949-212-4610

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Old Mission Road have any available units?
30 Old Mission Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Old Mission Road have?
Some of 30 Old Mission Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Old Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
30 Old Mission Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Old Mission Road pet-friendly?
No, 30 Old Mission Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 30 Old Mission Road offer parking?
No, 30 Old Mission Road does not offer parking.
Does 30 Old Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Old Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Old Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 30 Old Mission Road has a pool.
Does 30 Old Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 30 Old Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Old Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Old Mission Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Old Mission Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Old Mission Road does not have units with air conditioning.
