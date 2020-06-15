30 Old Mission Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub media room

The master-planned community 'Pasadera at Glenwood' is adjacent to the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. With luxurious swimming pools, a spa, shaded arbors and a Gym, Glenwood offers resort-style living at its finest. This home nicely upgraded 'The Schrock' foor-plan is a stunning three-story home with generous living spaces at 3,163 sq ft. The first floor has a fireplace wine cellar and media niche flowing into the kitchen with large island, pantry and a 4th bedroom and full bath. The second level features the laundry room, exquisite master suite with retreat and 2nd 3rd bedrooms. On the third-level, you will find an amazing, expansive loft which could also be a large 5th. Walking distance to Recreation area, golf course, and playgrounds. Great family neighborhood close to shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, toll road.

Call Linda for showings 949-212-4610