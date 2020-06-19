Amenities

Turnkey San Simeon detached home. Located in a CUL-DE-SAC in a gated community in the heart of Aliso Viejo. Spacious 2 Bedroom each with en suite baths and a bright large LOFT perfect for an entertainment room or office. This well-located and upgraded 2 story offers white granite countertops, white cabinetry, and white and stainless appliances. Relax and barbecue in the fenced-in low maintenance patio. Includes central A/C and heater plus an attached 2 car garage with direct access. This well-maintained community of Sam Simeon features a gated community surrounded by walking trails and bike paths. Approx. 1 mile to Aliso Viejo Town Center with theatre, shops & restaurant. Minutes from the 73 Toll and 5 Freeway.